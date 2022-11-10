High school students from all over the region participating in the GO CAPS program volunteered their time to serve veterans during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week.
The students went to Veterans Village at Ballparks of America on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and assisted veterans in the “mess hall” where vets were given a free lunch.
“It’s an honor,” Holden Tremain told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Being in the GO CAPS program, you get to do so much more than just sit in a classroom to learn. In GO CAPS you get to do things like meeting people who serve their community or who have served in the military. I love the opportunity to serve.”
The students helped veterans to their tables, made sure they had refills of their drinks, and bussed the tables so the veterans didn’t have to clean up.
“It really means a lot to serve out in the community,” Faith Jones told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In GO CAPS we volunteer a lot, and this is one of the more meaningful things, being able to give back to the people who made it possible for us to get out and serve within our community. Being able to serve them today is a true honor.”
The experience of working at Veterans Village is still relatively new to the program.
“This is our second year for GO CAPS students to serve at the Veterans Village,” Facilitator Alisa Cornelison told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s very humbling to see these kids interact with veterans of all generations. They love it, the veterans love it, the veterans are excited to see the kids and the kids are excited to see them!”
GO CAPS stands for Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Studies. The group seeks to work with students from Branson, Hollister, and Reeds Spring and area businesses to provide the students with opportunities to learn and serve in real-world, career-focused situations. The program’s leaders feel giving students an opportunity to see first-hand how businesses work will help them make a more informed decision about their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.