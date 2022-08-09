A champion BBQ chef will lead a hands-on barbeque bootcamp in Branson West.
IGNITE “The Grills and More Store” Owners Kirt and Cynthia Brown will host Chris Marks, a world renown barbeque champion, to their store for a two day event, according to a press release from IGNITE. On Aug. 19 and 20, Marks will be at the grilling specialty store, located at The Shoppes of Branson West, 18942-B, Business 13.
Marks will lead instruction for the Barbeque Bootcamp, which will teach students secrets to backyard barbeque.
“We are committed to bringing the very best in backyard barbeque education to the Tri-Lakes community,” President of IGNITE Enterprises, LLC Kirt said. “The class cost $229 and includes comprehensive instruction from a 9 times World Champion, a slab of baby back ribs to take home and hone your skills, and a limited edition t-shirt.”
The class will focus on grilling techniques for the at home griller.
“The smoke will be rolling from the Shoppes at Branson West,” stated the release. “Grilling students will perfect their backyard craft and will be studying the secrets to amazing chicken, ribs, butts and briskets and even prepping baby back ribs to take home and enjoy.”
According to Kirt, IGNITE keeps the cost of the class affordable for locals.
“This class would cost upward of $800 in bigger cities,” Kirt said. “”We try to keep it affordable based on where we live. We understand the struggle currently. We haven’t raised the prices on any of our products to keep the cost down for the local griller.”
This is Marks’ third class in Branson West.
“Chris is a nationally recognized elite competition barbecue chef and barbeque leader from Kansas City. He has won more than 50 national barbeque championships, and over 600 individual awards including the Jack Daniel’s World Championship BBQ Sauce Championship, and the Granddaddy of them all, the world series of barbeque, the American Royal in Kansas City,” stated the release. “He has been featured on the Food Network “Taste of America” with Mark De-Carlo, Travel Channels ‘BBQ Battle’, and numerous other local and regional BBQ shows. He is the CBBQE (Chief BBQ Expert) of Three Little Pig Rubs and Sauces working with BBQ Specialty dealers across the United States developing their stores into premier BBQ specialty destination hot spots.”
IGNITE “The Grills and More Store is the Ozarks largest store of its kind. It is locally, family and veteran owned and operated.
For more information visit ignitegrillsandmore.com.
