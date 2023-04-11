2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Helicopter.jpg
Jason Wert

The annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Branson RecPlex took place on Saturday, April 8, in partnership with the Grove Christian Church.

The hunt took place in three age groups, all with eggs dropped from a helicopter. In addition to eggs with candy inside, some contained tickets for prizes like a bicycle. 

2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Outfield 2 Go.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Mom and Little Kid.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Bunny and Kid.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Bounce House.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Field.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Outfield Kids Go 2.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Outfield Kids Go.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Outfield Kids.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Infield Kids Go.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Infield Free For All.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Infield Little Girl.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Infield Dive.jpg
2023 RecPlex Easter Egg Ready Set Go.jpg

