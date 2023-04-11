The annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Branson RecPlex took place on Saturday, April 8, in partnership with the Grove Christian Church.
The hunt took place in three age groups, all with eggs dropped from a helicopter. In addition to eggs with candy inside, some contained tickets for prizes like a bicycle.
