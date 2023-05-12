The Branson High School Class of 2023 were honored on May 8, 2023 with millions of dollars of scholarships and awards.
The students at the Senior Awards Night received $8 million dollars from various scholarship and award programs.
“We are grateful to our local and regional scholarship benefactors, who gave generously to support this senior class,” Branson High School Counselor Dixie Bailey said in a statement.
The seniors who received at least one scholarship or award are: Devin Allen, Gavin Allred, Kloey Alms, Annika Arjes, Abigale Ashbaugh, Landon Ashlock, Elizabeth Barnes, Nathan Bartram, Brynn Betcher, Anabelle Bissonnette, Austin Boebert, Madelyn Burdick, Kylah Burkleo, Zachary Burton, Graci Calovich, Steve Castro, Daniel Chavira, Bailee Cheek, Rylan Cornelison, Chloe Cofer, Tiffany Criner, Lisseth Cruz, Connye Cruz-Morales, Reagan Culver, Sierra Dailey, Kiara Davenport, John “Jack” Dawson, Lindsey Delich, Conner Diehl, Ally Dicken, Briley Efird, Cassandra Ellett, Justin Fleetwood, Hunter Frazier, Andrea Fuentes;
Alyssa Gagnepain, Alexandra Garcia, Parker Garrison, Meagan George, LeAnne Glenn, Cade Grimm, Sadea Hadley, Sophia Harmon, Hannah Hinderman, Lakin Hinton, Faith Hoenie, Abbaney Holmes, Hadley Houston, Gabriel Hunter, Kyshin Isringhausen, Aubrie Jackson, Sara Janke, Evan Johnson, Caden Jones, Adrianna Kasper, Gabriel Kempf, Sarah King, Alyssa Kline, Christopher Lair, Emily Lashley, Serenity Lawrence, Nathan Leonard, Andrew Makuch, Adrian Manderson, Nathan Mann, Mya Marquez, Luke Martin, Caitlyn Matthews, Landen Cole Matthews, Tristan Maxwell, Michaela Meadows, Molly Meadows, Tanner Miller, Loreli Morrison, Diamond Mullins, Abigal Mulnik, Houston Myer;
John Braden Nettleton, Alyce Newman, Cameron Newman, Matthew Orozco, Vanessa Parks, Alvin Patel, Dhruvi Patel, Grayson Patty, Sydney Pride, Parker Rails, Chloe Ray, Joana Rebollar, Miyah Robinson, Ingrid Rodriguez, Fernanda Rosales, Chase Ruda, Ivan Saldana, Gabriel Sanchez, Nicolas Schmidt, Dylan Schmitt, Jayden-Joseph Schroeder, Elijah Seitz, Callie Sorensen, Abigail Stacy, Benjamin Heath Stark, Celeste Stevens, Payton Stiff, Robert Stirewalt, David Swink, Quinn Swofford;
Myla Tabuchi, Brady Tanner, Allison Thomas, Anna Thomason, Holden VanSickle, Carly Vanderpluym, Shady Van Sandt, Warat Nathan Vijitbenjaronk, Avery Webber, Regan Wrisheit, Lane Werling, Christopher Wisner, Lydia Woodmansee, and Ivana Wynter.
The graduation ceremony for the Branson High School Class of 2023 took place on Friday, May 12, at Pirate Stadium.
