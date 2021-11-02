The city of Branson will be looking for a new hand to steer the city’s planning and development.
Joel Hornickel, who has served with the city for 12 years, announced his resignation on Nov. 1 for a job in the private sector designing golf courses.
“I’m excited to be taking on a position as an associate designer with golf course architect J. Drew Rogers out of Toledo, Ohio, whom I worked with previously at Arthur Hills/Steve Forrest & Associates before my time in Branson,” Hornickel told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Hornickel’s career with the city started in 2009 when he was a Senior Planner assisting in the creation of Community Plan 2030. Hornickel was promoted to the city’s Director of Planning & Development in 2014, where he was responsible for putting many parts of the Community Plan 2030 into action.
Hornickel oversaw the modernization of city development codes, managed the launch of the city’s online CitizenServe portal, and streamlined operations to improve the efficiency of the city development process.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the citizens, visitors and other stakeholders of the community. It has been exciting to see Branson’s growth and progress over the past decade,” Hornickel said in a statement.
During his tenure, Branson experienced more than $524.3 million in construction investment.
“Joel has represented the city very well for many years, and he will be missed,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We wish him the best.”
Hornickel will remain in his position until Dec. 7, 2021, when planner Jacob Phillips will take over on an interim basis. The city will be undertaking a nationwide search for a successor to Hornickel.
