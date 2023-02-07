The trial of three men accused of crimes related to the Table Rock Lake Duck Boat Tragedy is on hold pending action from the Southern District Court of Appeals.
Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell are all facing multiple counts of first degree Involuntary Manslaughter with McKee also facing multiple counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child resulting in the death of a child related to the deaths of 17 people in the sinking of Stretch Duck 7 on July 19, 2018.
Charges against the men were dismissed by Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship on April 5, 2022, stating the state prosecutors failed to prove mens rea, or intent, to commit the acts in the charges. The case had been in Stone County Court after the federal case was dismissed because Table Rock Lake is not considered a “navigable waterway” under U.S. Maritime Law.
Then-Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office refiled the charges against the trio on April 7, 2022.
“As I’ve said previously, my office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people that were tragically killed in 2018,” Schmitt said in a statement at the time. “That’s why we re-filed the charges in this case.”
Lawyers for the defense filed a motion to dismiss the charges, stating because the county prosecutor didn’t refile the charges, under the Missouri Constitution, the AG’s office could not file the charges on their own.
When the AG’s office was brought into the case through a letter from the governor, the letter instructed them to assist in the original case. The defense claims the refiling of charges is an entirely new case, and so the governor’s letter does not apply to a new filing of charges, thus making the AG’s action unconstitutional.
As part of their filing, the defense requested communications between the Stone County Prosecutor’s Office and the attorney general’s office. The Southern District Court of Appeals issued a Writ of Prohibition on Oct. 11, 2022, which stopped proceedings in the case until they rule on what documents, if any, must be provided to the defense.
The writ is stopping any further forward movement of the case.
“All tentatively scheduled hearings in this matter are stricken,” Judge Johnnie Cox ordered. “No hearings can be held due to the stay entered by the Southern District Court of Appeals and the briefing procedure required for the pending writ. Counsel to confer with one another and contact the court upon a determination by the Southern District. The court cannot justify any further settings until the writ process has been completed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.