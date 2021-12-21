Veterans, their families, and their supporters gathered on a frigid morning at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery to remember America’s fallen soldiers during the 2021 Wreaths Across America event.
The event began in 1992 when a wreath company had leftover supply and the owner remembered a trip to Arlington National Cemetery where the older part of the grounds received little visitors and little decoration. They would transport the wreaths each year and place them on the stones without publicizing it. Then in 2005, some pictures of the graves with the wreaths went viral, and the event began to grow nationwide to honor fallen veterans.
The local ceremony featured a honor guard, veterans laying wreaths to honor the various branches of the service and those who are still regarded MIA or a prisoner of war, local Boy Scouts and ROTC members, and the MC was Jody Madaras of the “All Hands on Deck” show. The featured speaker was Marine veteran and Branson Mayor Larry Milton.
“I am honored to be at this solemn event today and blessed to be the mayor of the most veteran friendly city in America,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Madaras noted that some of the graves of the veterans were underwater because of heavy rain on Friday, and that the group would come back when the water receded to place wreaths on those graves.
