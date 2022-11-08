On a chilly Saturday morning at the Lodges at Timber Ridge, a group of veterans, their families, and their supporters gathered at the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to open the 2022 Branson Veterans Week.
The Nov. 5 event was hosted by Army veteran Bob Sarver of Branson Veterans of America 913, who has been the organizer of the city’s Veterans Day parade for the last decade, and who will be stepping down as the event’s coordinator after this year’s parade. The event opened with a prayer, and the national anthem sung by Kaethe Brandt, before Sarver introduced the event’s keynote speaker: Dr. Jerry C. Davis, Chancellor of College of the Ozarks, author of several books including “Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other.”
Davis shared several stories with the assembly with a theme of the importance of talking to veterans about their experiences and struggles during service, or visiting combat sites, because those perspectives mean much more than just reading about the experiences in a book or old news report.
“It’s one thing to read what was written about the Tet Offensive which was misrepresented in the press,” Davis said. “It’s another standing on the end of a runway at Khe Sanh with students and a Medal of Honor recipient who can tell you what it was really like out there that day.”
Davis talked about his books being based on oral history, where you talk to veterans, or travel with them, and interview them to get information directly from the people who experienced life during wartime. He mentioned this method of education is used by the college when they take students and veterans to battlefields around the world, where the veterans can share with the students their life stories.
Davis also talked about the treatment many Vietnam veterans experienced upon their return home to the United States, many of whom have shared their experiences with him.
“The Seatac airport in Seattle refused our aircraft with over 200 troops returning from the Republic of Vietnam,” Davis said, reading from an email he received from one Vietnam vet. “They wouldn’t give us a gate. They would not let us get off the plane. Our pilots had to refuel the aircraft on the tarmac, which could have been dangerous for us. We were delayed for over two hours, then when we arrived at Travis Air Force Base, we were greeted by protesters at the gate. When two busloads of us arrived at San Francisco airport for onward travel, we were met by protesters who threw water on us and called us all names.”
Davis said he is advocating with Congressmen to pass a resolution apologizing to Vietnam veterans for the response they received from many upon their return to the United States. He called on people to contact their legislators to move the resolution forward in Congress.
“If you know your Congressman, then it’s time to put the full court press on,” Davis said. “The more people that contact their Congressmen, the greater the chance of getting the country to do the right thing even if it is 50 years too late.”
In the most recent session of Congress, the measure was House Joint Resolution 59: https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hjres59/BILLS-117hjres59ih.pdf
The ceremony concluded with a prayer, a rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.