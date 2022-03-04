Legacy Academy, a private Christian school for children from kindergarten through sixth grade, announced they will be hosting an open house for their new campus.
The school is located at 949 Historic State Highway 165. The open house will take place on Monday March 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school gym.
“If you are interested in touring our new campus and hearing more about our school and why we are so passionate about Classical Education, we would highly encourage you to attend this event,” Interim Headmaster Jerry Sanderson said in a press statement. “We will have teaching staff, administrators, and our Legacy Parent Council present to give you a glimpse into our school.”
The open house event will include a tour of the new campus, a display of uniforms, and a short program from the headmaster discussing classical education and core values of Legacy Academy. Parents and guardians will be able to meet with the administrators, staff, teachers, and the members of the Legacy Parent Council after the presentation to ask questions.
The school’s original location was within First Baptist Church of Branson, but the school outgrew the facility. They moved into their new school property on Feb. 22, 2022.
“So much prayer has gone into this new location, and it was difficult not to tear up watching all of our students head to their classes that first morning!” Legacy Academy Executive Director Kathryn Jones said in a statement. “God is good and has been faithful to Legacy Academy every step of the way.”
The school is currently K-5, with a goal of adding a sixth grade class next school year. The classes have a maximum class size of 18 students. The school currently has openings available for Kindergarten, first, third, fifth, and sixth grade.
For more information on the open house or how to register for the school, contact office@legacybranson.com or call 417-446-2139.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.