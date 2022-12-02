The next step in the development of Branson Fire Rescue’s Station No.4 is being taken with bids being taken for the station’s construction.
The department announced design contractor Hoefer Welker has finished their design of the station which will be located off State Hwy 165 on Champagne Blvd. in the city’s Ward 3. The location of the new station is designed to reduce the overall response times for fire and emergency services in the southern part of the city.
“I am very pleased with the final product of this design,” Branson Fire Rescue Chief Ted Martin said in a statement. “Hoefer Welker took the time to include input from all our employees, including the firefighters. That was very important to me. We look forward to setting a groundbreaking date once we get a construction bid.”
The new fire station has a total projected budget of $5 million funded from the city’s ½ cent public safety sales tax which passed in 2017. The station should contain 11,000 square feet to house six firefighters, three drive-through bays, and a community room which will also be used for firefighter training.
The design contract for the station was approved in May 2022 by the Branson Board of Aldermen who raised the project’s budget in August.
There is currently no estimated completion date for the project. Details on the project can be found on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
