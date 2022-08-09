The city of Branson announced they are halfway through the due diligence phase for the proposed new police facility in the former White House Theater.
The building, at 2255 Gretna Road, is proposed as the new Branson Police Headquarters and Public Safety Complex. The city previously had planned to build a police station on property located next to Tanger Outlet Mall.
The due diligence phase includes a complete inspection of the building with an environmental inspection. There will also be a feasibility study to determine if the building can be converted into a public safety complex. Staff will make recommendations to the board following the inspection process.
In a special closed session of the Board of Aldermen on July 1, 2022, the board voted to move forward with a purchase agreement on the theater which one housed productions like Acrobats on Ice, Marco Polo, and The Little Mermaid.
The White House property would provide a significant cost savings to the city over the initial plan. The previous plan called for a 30,000 square foot building with construction costs around $16 to 17 million, while the White House property cost $2.5 million for the building and 11 acres of paved lot, with an additional $5 to 6 million estimated for renovations.
“The board of aldermen believe repurposing a building which has been sitting here stagnant will help set Branson up to attract more officers, make Branson a safer place to live, work and play,” Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News when the news of the purchase first released. “We’re going to save the citizens millions of dollars by going this route versus this building sitting here for years to come and eventually maybe even being torn down.”
Discussed uses for the building included not only a new police headquarters but also administrative offices for Branson Fire Rescue, training facility for police and fire, a new Community Operations Center and also a space for public use. Funds for the project come from the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax passed in 2017.
