A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake.
The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
Arguello Pimentel was transported by Taney County Ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson to be treated for his serious injuries, according to the online incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.