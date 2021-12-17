Congressman Billy Long went on the offense against his challengers in the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.
Long, during a press conference in Springfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14, which announced a political activist group, Moms for America, was moving to southwest Missouri, called out Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicki Hartzler, and former governor Eric Greitens.
Long called Greitens an “pretty unremarkable governor.”
“It’s OK to fly 30,000 feet and campaign all over the United States and not show up in Missouri,” Long said of Greitens. “Not come to Lincoln Days, not come to Pachyderm Club. Maybe it’s the way you get elected...maybe you look better from afar.”
Long said Greitens’ problems “weren’t a witch hunt” and he “brought it on himself.”
“Eric Greitens is fighting for himself,” Long said. “I’m fighting for you all.”
Long called out state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, labeling him as “Dr. Sues” because “he sues everybody.” He said Schmitt talks about suing China, but implied China had no idea Schmitt sued them. Long also said while in the state legislature, Schmitt worked to benefit China on two initiatives.
“One by making us dependent on Chinese imports,” Long said. “He made it easier for Chinese businesses to compete against Missouri businesses spending $360 million of taxpayer dollars to build a warehouse and sign deals with China.”
Long called Schmitt a “Chinese softy” when it comes to actually standing up to China.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler drew Long’s comments because of her claim in a television commercial where she was the “lifetime conservative in the race.”
Long said he went to Club for Growth’s list of elected officials and he was rated 93% in line with conservative beliefs in his voting record, while Hartzler was only 61%.
“She’s tied with Liz Cheney,” Long said. “You can raise money and buy ads which say ‘I’m conservative’ but let’s go back and look at their record.”
Long also said with CPAC, his lifetime rating is 93% while Hartzler is 78%.
Long was endorsed at the press conference by the political activist organization Moms for America. The organization’s president, Kimberly Fletcher, said Long was a “real American.”
“We need people who are going to be strong, who are going to be tough in fighting for those values, who are going to be constitutional conservatives who realize the importance of standing up, not with the ‘party’ or ‘getting along’ but standing up for those values in spite of what everyone else is saying,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher called southwest Missouri a place which loves America and she wanted to be here. She did not say specifically where in southwest Missouri Moms of America will place their headquarters.
