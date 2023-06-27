Five men are seeking to step up to become the next Taney County Prosecuting Attorney.
The 46th Judicial Circuit Court announced late Wednesday, June 21, the names of five people who have applied to serve until 2026 as Taney County Prosecuting Attorney. The five are: Brad Hughes, Keith David Rouse, David S. Akers, W. Hampton Williams II, and Ron Gross.
Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston passed away on Wednesday, May 17, after a battle with cancer. He had been re-elected in November 2022, running unopposed for a second term. Missouri Governor Mike Parson chose not to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Duston’s term, which returned the responsibility of appointing someone to the judges of the 46th Circuit.
Hughes is the current interim Taney County Prosecuting Attorney, having served as the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney under Duston. He graduated from Arkansas State University in 2010 with a degree in Criminology and earned his Juris Doctor in 2015 at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. He worked with the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office before entering private practice working on criminal and family law. He joined the prosecutor’s office in 2020, focusing on DWI, assault, and resisting arrest cases.
Keith David Rouse is an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney who joined the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office in 2021. He graduated from Campbell University School of Law in 2002 and practiced law with his father at Rouse Law Office in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He moved to Missouri in 2018 to work as a public defender in the Chillicothe area before joining Taney County.
David S. Akers is a private attorney with over 30 years of experience. He is a graduate of The University of Missouri-Columbia, having earned the William H. Thomas Award for Oratorical Excellence. He has served as general counsel for Grand Crowne Resorts. His website shows work in business and contract law, personal injury, criminal expungement, and criminal law. He also worked with Duston when he was a partner in a previous law firm where Duston was an associate.
W. Hampton Williams II is a partner in Schenewerk & Williams, Attorneys at Law, LLC. He graduated with a B.S. from New York University in 2009, and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of MIssouri-Kansas City School of Law in 2012. After working on a number of political campaigns after graduating law school, Williams moved to Jefferson City to work as a staff attorney with the Missouri Public Service Commission. He was appointed by the governor to work in the Office of the Public Counsel in 2017, then worked as an enforcement counsel in the securities division of the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, where he focused on ensuring compliance with the Missouri Securities Act and Missouri Commodities Act.
Ron Gross attended the University of Missouri Columbia, graduating with his Juris Doctor in 1999. He joined the Army, starting as an air defense platoon leader for a year before joining the Judge Advocate General corps. He spent 16 years in active duty and is still serving in the reserves. Gross is currently a partner in the law office of Harris and Gross, LLC.
The judges of the 46th Judicial Circuit, Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell, and Associate Judges Tiffany Yarnell and Eric Eighmy, will conduct a public en banc meeting on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 8:15 a.m. in Courtroom 2 of the Taney County Judicial Center. The five applicants will be able to make a three-minute statement to the Court, and then the judges will discuss the candidates and vote on Duston’s replacement.
