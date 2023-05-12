A change to state policies regarding physical therapy proposed by the area’s state senator has been signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Senator Karla Eslinger proposed SB 51, which allows more Missouri residents access to physical therapists without having to get a referral from a primary care physician.
“We are all about streamlining processes and making it easier for Missourians to receive the services they need without unnecessary government burdens,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will make access to physical therapy care easier for more Missourians, while reducing patient costs and protecting their quality of care. We are proud to sign this good piece of legislation into law and look forward to more being sent to my desk soon.”
Under the changes in the new law:
Qualified physical therapists may treat patients without a prescription or physician referral;
Qualified physical therapists may provide educational information, such as fitness or wellness programs, screens, and consultations without a physician referral;
Physical therapists are required to consult with an approved healthcare provider every 10 visits or 30 days before continuing therapy.
“Senate Bill 51 is the culmination of years of bipartisan work to make healthcare more accessible and affordable,” Eslinger told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Allowing for limited direct access to physical therapy means Missourians will pay less out of pocket, receive quicker treatment, and see improved patient outcomes.”
