A Branson man is in the Taney County Jail facing multiple charges related to threatening two people with a gun.
Michael Anderson is facing two counts of First Degree Harassment, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon - Exhibiting, Unlawful Use of a Weapon - While Intoxicated - Loaded Weapon, and Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest for a Felony. If convicted of all charges, he could face 50 years in prison.
Court documents report the charges are in connection with an incident which took place at a gas station on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Investigators allege Anderson was in a domestic relationship with the first victim, and the father of the second victim, who is a minor. The first victim and Anderson had an argument over Anderson’s alleged drinking and violence. The victim left their residence and went to the gas station with an intent to calm down and to get away from Anderson.
The victim told investigators Anderson made multiple threatening calls to her, and told her he would shoot her at the door if she returned to their home.
The victim said about two to three hours after the argument, Anderson came to the gas station with the minor victim, having tracked her through her cell phone. The minor told investigators when they arrived Anderson told him to “hide behind the vehicle when the shooting started.”
The victim said Anderson approached her with a gun in his hand, waving it around, and making threats. Anderson got into the backseat of the victim’s car behind the driver’s seat. The minor told investigators he saw Anderson press the gun against the back of the driver’s seat where the victim was sitting. He also stated Anderson told him he would be [the] first [one shot] and then the victim would be second.
The minor then ran to flag down people for help. He said Anderson said he was going to get into a shootout with police.
When officers arrived on the scene and made contact with Anderson, he attempted to get in his vehicle to leave the scene. Officers stopped him and asked him to try and calm down the minor who was upset by the situation. Anderson is alleged to have refused compliance with officers, and attempted to get back into his vehicle. Officers then put Anderson under arrest and he pulled away in an attempt to avoid custody.
Officers searched Anderson and found a Springfield Hellcat semi-automatic handgun with a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition. He admitted to officers he had been drinking since he “got off work” and drove to the location with the minor in his vehicle.
Anderson is in the Taney County Jail pending a hearing on his public defender status on August 28.
