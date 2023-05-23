A Branson insurance agency has merged with an Arkansas firm.
Robbins Insurance Group has joined with G&G Independent Insurance of Fayetteville, Arkansas. The deal took place on Monday, May 1, and the financial terms of the deal were not made public according to a press release released May 8, 2023.
“Five years ago, I felt like the Branson community was underserved in the P&C insurance space (specifically personal lines like home, auto, toys, nightly rentals, etc.),” Blake Robbins said in the press release. “I decided to found RIG to fill that void. We took a servant-hearted approach with the goal of serving with a cheerful attitude and a high level of excellence. We see this merger as a way to further achieve our goal. G&G is top in class in customer service, professionalism, and employee satisfaction. We are so excited to see the continued impact we can make in Southwest Missouri as a result of this merger.”
According to the release, employees of Robbins Insurance will continue to work for the company as G&G employees.
“We are thrilled to welcome Robbins Insurance Group to the G&G team,” G&G Founder and CEO Jordan Greer said in the release. “Their commitment to providing exceptional service aligns perfectly with our own values, and we are confident that this consolidation of efforts will enable us to better serve our clients in Branson and beyond.”
Robbins Financial is not part of the sale and will continue to independently operate their financial planning services. They will also serve as a consultant during the transition period between RIG and G&G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.