The City of Branson will be conducting its annual city wide Fall Cleanup beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 4.
A press release from the city says the service is only for individual Branson residents, not businesses or commercial entities. The first wave of cleanup will consist of Public Works staff picking up large items such as old appliances, furniture, and mattresses.
The first wave will take place in Ward 1 on Monday, Oct. 4; Ward 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 5; and Ward 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 6. All large items must be placed at the curb no later than 8 a.m. on your ward’s scheduled pickup day.
If you miss the deadline to put your items at the curb and city staff pass your home, they will not backtrack to pick up your items.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, brush and limb pickup will begin for all wards. The pickup is anticipated to take several days, so residents are encouraged to have all their limbs at the curb by 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Limbs and brush do not need to be bundled, but do need to be placed in stacks of 4-6 foot piles. No more than one dump truck load of brush or limbs will be taken from one residential location.
City crews will not be picking up tires, electronics, batteries, bagged leaves, household waste products including paint, stain, or cleaning supplies.
For more information, or a list of locations to take items that the city will not pick up, visit the bransonmo.gov website. Residents can also call 417-337-8559 with questions.
