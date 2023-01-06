A member of Branson Fire Rescue was honored Wednesday, Jan. 4, at a retirement ceremony held at Fire Station No. 2.
Fire Marshal Dennis Brunner served with the Branson Fire Rescue for 22 years.
“It seems like just a few, short years ago we were sitting in the final chief interview for a job as a firefighter and I remember Chief Sparks saying ‘If you don’t get it this time, what are you going to do?’,” Fire Chief Ted Martin said at the ceremony. “It was a very special moment because you said you would just try again and try again until you were hired.”
Martin praised Brunner for his efforts in promoting fire safety through his work as marshal.
“Thank you Dennis for making a huge impact on the fire department and the community we serve here in Branson, Missouri,” Martin said. “May God bless you as you enter this time of retirement in life.”
Brunner was presented with the American flag, which had been flying at Station 2, along with his helmet.
Branson Mayor Larry Milton read a proclamation at the event on behalf of the Board of Aldermen and himself honoring Brunner’s contributions to the city.
“Everyone at city hall honors and respects what Dennis has done for our community,” Milton said. “And as mayor of the community, I can speak on how the community has tremendous respect for our fine fire department, which is a reflection of Dennis’ 22 years of service.”
Milton joked as a going away present, he and Brunner would take one of the ladder trucks down the middle lane of 76 Country Boulevard with lights and sirens.
Brunner told Branson Tri-Lakes News he considers it an honor to have served the community.
“I’m thrilled I was able to spend 22 years in Branson,” Brunner said. “This is where I wanted to be when I was hired as a full-time firefighter. I made up my mind, this the department I wanted to be on. So I’m thrilled I was able to do that and I love this town.”
Brunner said he was the first hire of the department who came from outside the area. Hiring of firefighters before he came on board usually came from one of two ways.
“You either had to be a volunteer or go to College of the Ozarks to get hired here,” Brunner said. “They didn’t know me from Adam when they hired me, so I felt very blessed to become a part of the department.”
Brunner said he had always been treated well by the department and he was going to miss service with his fellow firefighters.
