The campus of Cox Medical Center Branson has a new woman at the helm of safety and security.
Former Branson Police Department Sergeant Jenny Easton has been named the hospital’s new Captain of Safety & Security. Easton spent about a decade with the Branson Police Department, serving as a sergeant for the last seven years.
Easton said she loves to serve, but answering the call to serve took her on an unusual path, where she is today.
“I was a waitress back [before the Branson PD],” Easton said in a press statement. “In my mind, I was serving people in a literal sense. I was happy with it until a very specific moment led me to shift gears.”
She changed her career path when an abusive partner kidnapped her young daughter.
“Everything turned out okay, but that night I dreamed I was a cop,” she said.]. “It probably sounded ridiculous to anyone who knew me back then. It surprised me too!”
She said the same dream of being a police officer happened every night until she realized she was being called to serve her community in a new way. The dream spurred her to enroll at the police academy at Drury University.
“I loved each and every minute of the academy,” says Easton. “Becoming an officer fed my need to serve others in a way which challenged me and fulfilled me.”
While she loved her duties with the Branson police department and found engaging and serving the community a fulfilling life, she said she felt like she needed a new challenge when she heard about the opening at Cox Branson.
“My family and I prayed about it and I knew going for it was the right move,” Easton says. “After the first interview, I fell in love with the culture at the hospital. I could tell it would be an inclusive environment where everyone’s opinions are valued.”
Easton said she never really understood the impact of a local hospital until the 2018 Duck Boat Tragedy on Table Rock Lake. She connected with Tia Campbell, the Indiana woman whose family perished in the accident, and it forever altered her life’s perspective.
“During my days with her at the hospital, I witnessed incredible compassion from the staff,” she remembers. “It really made me aware of how special this place is.”
Easton says she believes her love of people will be a driving factor in her leadership of the campus Public Safety & Security Team.
“I love my people. I don’t think you can effectively lead people if you don’t love them,” Easton says. “In addition to love, there are two areas of laser focus for me – safety and honesty. I will do whatever is in my power to make sure this team I love gets home safely to their families each night.”
In addition to keeping the campus in line, she also keeps five children in line at home, including wrangling twin 4-year-old girls. She’s a “cheer mom” and a “sports mom,” but she also serves the community in another way: she’s the spouse of another first responder.
Her husband Jared is a firefighter with the Branson Fire Department.
“We just love this community so much,” Easton says. “I’m excited to keep doing my part to keep it safe. I’m ready!”
