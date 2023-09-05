Branson FFA Ozarks Food Harvest Feb 2023.jpg

Branson FFA members volunteering at Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield.

 Courtesy of Branson Public Schools

Ozarks Food Harvest announced passing a milestone in meals provided by the food bank in a year.

During their fiscal year of July 2022 to June 2023, OFH provided more than 20 million meals through its network of charitable organizations, mobile food pantry, drive-through food pantries, and the Mobile Produce Pantry. 

