Ozarks Food Harvest announced passing a milestone in meals provided by the food bank in a year.
During their fiscal year of July 2022 to June 2023, OFH provided more than 20 million meals through its network of charitable organizations, mobile food pantry, drive-through food pantries, and the Mobile Produce Pantry.
“The demand for food assistance is higher now than it was during the peak of the pandemic,” OFH Board President Kenny Ross said. “The board recognizes that further investments will need to be made in the next year to help families get back on their feet.”
The food bank delivered more than 23 million pounds of food during the year, including 5.2 million pounds of fresh produce. OFH also spent $2.5 million to purchase food during the year.
The OFH Retail Pick-Up Program had another record-breaking year by saving more than 7.5 million pounds of edible food which was designated to be sent to a landfill. The program arranges for weekly pickups of food donations of fresh produce, frozen meat, and dairy products from over 160 grocers.
“The last year has been a perfect storm as families continue to deal with increased childcare, housing and food costs,” OFH President/CEO Bart Brown said. “As demand increases, we will continue to serve as the backbone of charitable food giving in southwest Missouri to ensure families can put food on the table.”
Ozarks Food Harvest serves more than 60,000 children, families, and senior citizens each month.
