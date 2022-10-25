Branson Fire Rescue and the Taney County Ambulance District rescued a hiker injured at the Lakeside Wilderness Area in Branson.
An emergency call came in Saturday, Oct. 22, about a hiker who had been injured on a trail below the stone stairwell. Firefighters used a ropes lowering system to move the hiker to the fire department’s water rescue boat.
“Our firefighters have focused training time to preplan responses to the hiking trails in the city, especially at Lakeside forest where trails are some 200 hand made stone steps down to Lake Taneycomo,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This preparedness and training made for an efficient rescue by the Branson Firefighters and TCAD Paramedics.”
Terrain made the boat access the most viable option for rescue. Paramedic Lacee Brossman assessed the hiker on site and then accompanied them with firefighters in the boat to the Cooper Creek Access for transport to a local hospital.
TCAD said on social media they are thankful for their partnership with Branson Fire which allows them to plan for rescues like Saturday’s, which permits them to quickly respond and care for patients.
Branson Fire suggests hikers always hike in pairs, have plenty of water, and a cell phone to call for assistance in the event of an emergency.
