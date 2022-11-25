Three Branson students have earned All-State Choir honors.
Tate Gettling, Sarah Riveros, and Talya Tinoco were selected for the All-State Choir after auditions on Nov. 5. The three will join with other all-state qualifying students from around Missouri for a three-day clinician experience at the Missouri Music Educators Association conference in January 2023.
“Being chosen for All-State choir seems unreal,” Tinoco told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve heard many stories about it being the biggest choral honor possible in the state of Missouri, but I never thought I could receive one of those few spots. [BHS Vocal Music Director] Jacob Carlew has helped my singing abilities in so many ways. Chamber Choir at BHS is such a professional environment where you can tell that everyone there loves to sing and work on their craft. It’s an amazing class and I’m so honored that I’ve been a part of it, even for just three years. To top it all off, I am able to experience the All-State Choir with my friends Sarah Riveros and Tate Gettling. I’m so excited!”
Three other students, Bobby Allynn, Sydney Pride, and Damian Arambulo, were named as honorable mentions. Those three students will be eligible to take part in the All State Festival choir at the Missouri Choral Directors Association conference in July 2023.
