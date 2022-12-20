Branson Fire Rescue is asking residents with fire sprinkler systems to prepare for upcoming drops in temperatures.
The department said businesses and residents who prepare their systems are less likely to have malfunctions which could lead to significant problems in the event of a fire.
Sprinkler systems which are exposed to sub-freezing temperatures for extended periods, sometimes as little as two days in a row, can have the sprinkler pipes and domestic water lines freeze, expand, and fracture. The damage to the system could not only hamper fire prevention efforts, but leaks could cause significant water damage to a facility.
“This is a problem we see every year,” Branson Fire Rescue Chief Ted Martin said. “We get called out when a fire sprinkler system malfunctions or bursts. We’ve seen this create a lot of damage to local businesses. That is why we want to remind you to prepare now.”
Martin said many times the damage to the system doesn’t take place during the actual freezing temperatures, but later as the temperatures rise. In some cases, because some businesses close for the winter months, the damage won’t be found for a significant period of time.
Fire officials have three main recommendations for sprinkler system owners or operators:
Double-check all fire sprinkler systems are working properly.
Inspect all attic areas to ensure there are no exposed pipes.
Keep all buildings heated to a minimum of between 45 to 50 degrees, even if the business or structure is not in use during the winter months.
Branson Fire Rescue is available to business owners concerned with their fire sprinkler systems and can help provide advice on keeping the systems in their best working condition. Tips are available at bransonmo.gov/fire or calling the department at 417-243-2790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.