A Branson man and a former teacher at Cassville High School, will spend the next three decades in federal prison because of a sextortion scheme.
Brandon Lane McCullough, 31, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool. McCullough will spend the rest of his life on supervised release after his prison sentence, and will have to pay $204,199 in restitution to one of his victims.
“This defendant, a high school teacher, pretended to be a teenager online in order to prey upon young victims across the country,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “He victimized 11 children who have been identified, and many more who have not yet been identified, in a horrific sexploitation scheme. He enticed countless child victims to send him explicit images of themselves, then threatened to share those images with their families and friends over social media unless they continued to send him even more explicit images and videos. Such appalling criminal behavior warrants the severe penalty he received today.”
McCullough pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.
“Today’s sentencing is reflective of just how despicable and damaging McCullough’s crimes against children are and emphasizes HSI’s dedication to hold perpetrators accountable,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area of operations Katherine Greer said in a statement. “We, alongside our law enforcement partners, are committed to the eradication of sextortion from our communities, but we need the public’s help. HSI asks parents, guardians, teachers, caregivers – anyone who interacts with a child – to be on the lookout for, and report, suspicious online behavior to the proper authorities, regardless of whether the individual is in a position of public trust, like McCullough.”
According to the U.S. Attorney, McCullough taught business at Cassville High School when he committed his crimes.
A federal investigation was opened on Valentine’s Day 2020 when a police detective in New Jersey contacted federal agents. The mother of a 14-year-old girl told police she had been sending explicit pictures and had explicit conversations with McCullough. McCullough had been portraying himself as a 15-year-old boy when he chatted via the messaging app ‘Kik’ with the girl.
McCullough told the girl he would send explicit photos and videos to her family and friends unless she continued to send him more pictures and videos. The girl then reached out to someone she thought was a 17-year-old boy on Kik who was a friend, but the friend turned out to also be McCullough. When she said she was being blackmailed, he advised her to meet the demands.
A search warrant was executed on McCullough’s home on May 7, 2020, and authorities found an external hard drive hidden in a basket under a bathroom sink in the basement of the residence. The hard drive contained multiple Kik folders with explicit chats and thousands of images of child pornography which was self-produced by the victims.
Investigators said some of the victims were younger than the 14-year-old victim whose reporting of the abuse started the investigation.
When forensic investigators examined the hard drive, they were able to identify 10 additional child victims, but were unable to identify dozens of other victims. They discovered McCullough had used the same pattern with each of the victims: he would extort them to produce more videos and pictures with a promise he would delete the old material if they complied with his demand. After the photos or videos were sent, he would begin the cycle again.
Investigators say the incidents first began as far back as Nov. 1, 2018.
The case against McCullough is part of Operation Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by federal law enforcement starting in May 2006. More information about the Department of Justice’s initiative is available at usdoj.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.