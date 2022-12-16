The Branson Police Department is warning the public of an online scam using the department’s logo to try and con people through social media.
The department said criminals have been posting in comment threads posing as the Branson PD. They will make a post with a default picture using the city’s official police patch with a link to a site which claims to show hoodies or t-shirts with the official police logo on them.
BPD officials say the links are a phishing attempt and if anyone has clicked on these links they should immediately change all their passwords.
If residents see the link, they should not click on it, and report it to their social media service.
The department is also warning residents of follow up comments from people offering to help anyone who clicked the phishing link with account recovery. Those postings could also be made by con artists attempting to access your account information.
The Branson Police Department said official communications come from the city’s website or from the department’s lone Facebook account, facebook.com/BransonPolice.
Anyone who has been contacted by someone on social media claiming to be with the department, or representing the department, contact the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.
