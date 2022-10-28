The city of Branson celebrated taking possession of the White House Theatre property on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Members of the Branson Police and Fire Departments along with multiple city leaders appeared in front of the White House Theatre for a group photo and celebration of taking the next step in the process of converting the former theater into the city’s new Public Safety Center.
“This is one of many examples of what the Mayor and Board of Aldermen have accomplished to help this community,” Mayor Larry Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The community has told the city year after year that public safety is the most important item. So with this acquisition, we’re able to deliver a new police station years ahead of when it had been previously scheduled at half the cost to the taxpayers.”
The building and land cost the city about $2.5 million using funds collected from the Public Safety Sales Tax.
Milton said the next steps could take up to two years.
“Next steps are renovation,” Milton said. “I’ve been told the process will take 18 to 24 months. [Director of Public Engineering] Keith [Francis] will get with us regarding the exact next steps. Keith will present us with a timeline, and Keith’s done projects like this many times. I’m confident in Keith, and he will keep us on track.”
Milton said public comment will definitely be part of the design and planning process for the building.
“I’m also looking forward to the day when we can invite the public to an open house and have them walk through their new acquisition,” Milton said.
City staff have already sent to architectural firms a Request for Qualifications for renovation and remodeling of the 65,000 square foot building. City staff will recommend an architectural firm to the Board of Aldermen, and then after this process is finished a second process for a construction firm will take place.
Alderman Ralph LeBlanc, who initially came up with the idea to check into using the White House Theatre for the city’s public safety center, deferred praise for his idea to the whole of the board of aldermen.
“Ideas are one thing, but execution is everything,” LeBlanc said. “It wasn’t until the board saw my idea and really got behind it that something happened. The team we have as a board really got behind the idea of repurposing an established building in Branson and put our police department, our public safety people, in a building five years sooner and half the cost. The mayor noted this is something residents have wanted for 20 years and we’re just another step closer.”
LeBlanc said the new center shows the city’s commitment to public safety.
“People are going to see the improvements to this public and our commitment to public safety,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to be able to attract and recruit more officers, and we’ll be able to take Branson to another level. That’s what Mayor Milton leading us toward, and we’re staying focused on our commitment to the citizens of Branson, and we will continue to focus on that in the future.”
Information about the project can be found on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov, under a link called “City Projects - A Look at Where Our City is Headed.”
