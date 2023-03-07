The Branson Daybreakers ended their 18th annual Chili Cook Off a little earlier than the announced 3 p.m. end of the event. The reason?
High turnout resulted in some of the contestants running out of chili.
“We ran out about 20 minutes ago,” Elevate Branson Chef and manager of Neighbors’ Hub Frank Valdez told Branson Tri-Lakes News just after 1 p.m. “We had brought over five and a half gallons of chili and based on last year we thought it would be more than enough!”
The competition featured a cross-section of the community: Mr. B’s Ice Cream Parlor; Western Taney County Fire Protection District; Taney County Sheriff’s Office; Hollister Rotary Club; Bob Evans; Famous Dave’s BBQ, the Branson Humane Society; Elevate Branson, Branson Cafe, and the host Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club.
Awards were given in multiple categories.
In the first responders division, the judges award went to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District; the Taney County Sheriff’s Office won the audience vote.
“We appreciate the opportunity to come out, visit with the public, and support a good cause,” Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
In the restaurant category, Mr. B’s won the judges’ prize, with Branson Cafe finishing first and Bob Evans second in both the judges and fan voting.
In the service category, Elevate Branson won the judge’s voting, the host Branson Daybreakers Rotary won the People’s Choice, with second place to the Hollister Rotary Club in both categories.
In addition to the chili competition, the event also features a live auction of various baked goods, a version of the game “The Price Is Right” for various prizes, and a silent auction that included items like rounds of golf and a sound system.
The event raised an estimated $5,500 for the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.