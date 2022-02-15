The airline which provides the most service to Branson’s airport has announced a merger, which will make it the fifth biggest airline in the United States.
Frontier Airlines announced they will merge with Spirit Airlines, combining two of the biggest low-cost airlines in the nation. The $6.6 billion deal will have Frontier controlling 51.5% of the new company.
“Together, Frontier and Spirit will be America’s greenest airline and deliver more ultra-low fares to more people in more places,” President and CEO of Frontier Barry Biffle said in a press statement. “I couldn’t be more excited for our team members, customers, partners, the communities we serve and our shareholders.”
Biffle’s counterpart at Spirit Airlines echoed the positive sentiments.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” President and CEO of Spirit Ted Christie said in the press statement. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our guests even better, expand career opportunities for our team members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public. We look forward to uniting our talented teams to shake up the airline industry while also continuing our commitment to excellent guest service.”
Branson Airport officials were optimistic about the merger.
“Frontier Airlines has provided great ultra-low cost fares at Branson Airport,” Stan Field, executive director of Branson Airport, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This merger with Spirit Airlines means there will eventually be additional routes, and of course, significantly more aircraft to utilize within their organization. We are excited that this opportunity provides potential for new destinations and service for air travelers to and from the Ozarks. The airlines will have some regulatory processes to clear as part of the merger, which is normal. Until then, it’s business as usual for Frontier Airlines as they resume flights on May 13, at Branson Airport with nonstop service to Denver. Our passengers can continue to connect to many popular destinations across the U.S. and Mexico.”
The combined airline projects to:
• Deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings.
• Offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries, across complementary networks.
• Expand with more than 350 aircraft on order to deliver more ultra-low fares.
• Increase access to ultra-low fares by adding new routes to underserved communities across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.
• Deliver even more reliable service through a variety of operational efficiencies.
• Expand frequent flyer and membership offerings.
The combined airline is also expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs. The merger is expected to be complete by mid-2022.
