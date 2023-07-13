The city of Branson officially celebrated the creator of the Mississippi Squirrel Revival on July 11, 2023, for his contributions to the history of the city.
Mayor Larry Milton declared “Ray Stevens Day” with a proclamation during the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting.
“In 1991, Mr. Stevens opened his own theater in Branson,” Milton said. “This stands as a very significant accomplishment as the list of superstars that have had their names on a Branson marquee is immense.”
Milton mentioned Stevens’ two Grammy Award wins, and several of Stevens’ hit songs, including his No.1 hits “Everything is Beautiful” and “The Streak.”
Stevens was unable to attend the meeting in person, but did send a video greeting to the aldermen and citizens in attendance.
“Branson Missouri has and always will have a special place in my heart,” Stevens said in the video.
Stevens was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
