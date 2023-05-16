The Branson Police Department’s newest member has already made a major impact and is showing the way the K9 unit is helping increase police service to the community.
K9 Rico completed his first track in the city limits and located a fleeing suspect. It led to the suspect’s arrest on multiple charges including resisting arrest and domestic assault involving a weapon.
“He’s been a good boy,” Rico’s handler, Officer Brendan Gamble, told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
The Branson Police Department hosted a demonstration of K9 Rico for local media to show some of the ways the K9 unit is used to help track down suspects and how they conduct searches for illegal drugs and other substances.
“When you go to locate a subject in a field or a parking lot or other area, they’re looking for ground disturbance,” Gamble said. “Every time you take a footstep, you’re crushing gravel on a pavement, you’re crushing vegetation such as leaves and grass and such. It actually puts off an odor which the dogs are able to detect.”
Gamble added human beings shed skin cells when walking, running, or even just standing, which the dogs are also able to detect.
“Every day these dogs surprise us,” Gamble said. “Not only in training, but in the street. We’re like ‘all right, we’ll give it a shot’ and the next thing you know they’ve found the guy and the bad guy’s going to jail. Every day it’s remarkable what these dogs can do.”
Gamble says the dog shows incredible athleticism on the job.
“These dogs can jump over fences, run 30 to 40 miles per hour, it’s incredible what these dogs can do,” Gamble said.
He said his partner is trained in a large variety of duties.
“K9 Rico is trained on narcotics detection, tracking and detection, handler defense, apprehension, and article detection,” Gamble said.
He explained article detection is when the K9 is used to find an item in a field or location. He said sometimes when officers are chasing a suspect, it’s possible they could drop car keys, or flashlights, or other pieces of equipment. The dogs are able to detect the scent of the items and find them in high grass or underneath objects.
Gamble explained the dogs help make the job safer for officers because when they arrive on the scene, they have the ability to completely change what’s happening simply by their presence.
“They make our job a lot safer,” Gamble said. “We might have a high-stress situation and just showing up where the person sees the K9 on the vehicle or the dog gets out of the vehicle, and many times people will become compliant. It can turn a very bad situation into a defused situation.”
Another way a dog is used by police is tracking a missing child or elderly member of the community who may have some kind of medical condition which renders them unable to communicate in a normal method. In those situations, the dogs track using a muzzle as an added safety precaution in the event the person will see them and run toward them.
Gamble said that precaution can be an example to everyone regarding how they approach a K9 and their handler, because a dog can react in a hostile manner if someone approaches in what they would perceive as an aggressive way.
“I would highly recommend not running up to a K9 officer,” Gamble said. “Their main goal in life is to make sure we get home safe and other officers get home safe. If someone gets up and moves toward us pretty quickly they can see it as a threat, and we don’t want to see people get hurt.
“So if you’re out in public and you want to see the K9 or you want to talk to the handler, just always and ask ‘Hey, can I see your dog, can I pet him?’ and most of the time it’ll be OK. Some days the dog may have a toothache or a cold or something, so don’t be offended if sometimes the handler says no.
“A dog’s a dog at the end of the day,” Gamble said. “You can’t change that.”
He said K9 officers who are Belgian Malinois can spend most of their 10 to 14 year life span on the job.
“The average work span for a K9 is seven to 10 years,” Gamble said. “It depends on the general overall health of the dog. However, these are working dogs, and they really work, so they average seven to 10 years.”
It’s not a problem for K9 Rico, however, as Gamble said he loves the job.
“He loves to work,” Gamble said. “When I get ready for work, I put the collar on him, and he’s ready to go to work. This is nothing but a big game here. He does his job, you give him a toy, and he’s like ‘Hey, this is great Dad.’”
Unlike most law enforcement partnerships, Gamble’s partner doesn’t go home somewhere else at the end of the day.
“He’s like having a partner 24/7,” Gamble said.
It’s not a problem for Gamble or other K9 handlers, because he said his unique situation is a blessing.
“[A K9 is] one of the best partners you can ever have,” Gamble said. “They don’t talk too much to you, but they keep you company, and you know they’ve always got your back. He’s a great tool for our department and he’s helped move forward a number of investigations that would have been dead in the water without him.”
He admits there’s a friendly competition among the K9s and handlers.
“We always want to be the best that we can be, but at the same time we want to help the other person,” Gamble said. “A lot of guys, a lot of trainers, you want everyone to be as good or better than you. We want everyone to be better, but there is definitely competition between them.”
The Branson K9 officers don’t just serve the citizens of Branson, but also assist other departments who may not have K9s as part of their department. If a nearby department such as the Taney County Sheriff’s Office or the Missouri State Highway Patrol requests assistance, the K9 and handler will respond if they’re not responding to a call for the Branson department.
Residents can keep up with K9 Rico and the department’s other K9, Cobra, through the department’s social media channels.
