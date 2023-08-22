Branson tax revenues for August showed major declines in the taxes reporting August results, while those reporting July numbers showed increased revenue.
The city’s 1% sales tax showed a decline of 7.6% for August revenue, reporting $1,483,485 for 2023 compared to $1,604,686 in 2022. The 2022 number was a 28.6% increase over the previous year, and the city’s record revenue for an August report. Despite the 6-digit decline in revenue for the month, 2023 still ranks as the second highest amount of monthly August revenue for the sales tax’s history.
The dip in revenue had a significant impact on the year-to-date revenue number. The city is at $9,366,904 for the year, 3.2% ahead of 2022’s pace. At the end of July, the city was pacing 5.5% ahead of 2022’s revenues.
The ½% Public Safety Sales Tax is down 6.6% in August. The 2023 revenue was $735,307, down $786,980 from 2022. The 2023 revenue amount, like the sales tax, is the second highest revenue for the month of August for this tax. The year-to-date total also shows serious decline for the year. The total of $4,619,303 for August is 3.2% ahead of 2022 numbers, but the percentage is down from 5.3% ahead of the previous year from July’s totals.
The ½% transportation sales tax for August was down 6.5% from 2022, with revenue of $736,031 in 2023 versus $786,980 in 2022. Just like the Public Safety Sales Tax, the decline in August dropped the year-to-date revenue 2.1% behind the previous pace for increased revenue. In July, the year-to-date revenue was 5.2% ahead of 2022 revenue, and now after August the pace is 3.1% ahead of 2022.
The Tourism Tax, which is only reporting through July, showed a 10.3% increase over 2022’s July revenue total. July 2023’s revenue total is $2,330,121. The amount is the second highest revenue for July, around $19,000 behind the July 2021 revenue total.
Year-to-date, the tourism tax is 4.9% ahead of 2022’s record pace, with $8,820,262 through July. The amount is a record for the end of July since the tax’s creation.
When broken down by category, Hotels & Motels led the collected revenue for the month, with amusements second, and nightly rentals third. All six categories were up compared to June, with campground revenue more than doubling. Compared to July 2022, all six categories also showed increases from the previous year.
The TCED’s monthly revenue report, which is updated through June 2023’s revenue, showed their first month of revenue over $1 million in 2023. June’s total revenue was $1,121,736, 3.5% higher than 2022, and a record amount of monthly June revenue for the TCED.
Unfortunately, year-to-date revenue still lags behind 2022, mostly because of January’s 20% drop in revenue from 2022. The year-to-date total for the TCED is $4,961,916, down 4.7% from 2022.
The city’s revenue reports are available on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov. Information about the TCED is found at blatced.com.
