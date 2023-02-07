New 7th District Congressman Eric Burlison has filed his first piece of legislation in Washington, D.C. and the bill is focused on gun rights.
Burlison filed the “Repeal the NFA Act,” which would remove the National Firearms Act of 1934 which was the first federal law in the United States aimed at placing restrictions on firearm ownership.
“The federal government has used the National Firearms Act for almost a century to violate law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights,” Burlison said. “The recent ATF pistol brace rule is just another example of these blatant attacks on the constitutional rights of Americans. The ATF-NFA sham needs to end.”
Burlison was a strong 2nd Amendment proponent during his time in state government. He sponsored and passed Stand Your Ground, Constitutional Carry, and the Second Amendment Preservation Act. The SAPA bans Missouri agencies from working with any federal agency attempting to enforce laws or rules which “infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.”
Burlison’s press statement claims the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms reclassified firearms with “pistol braces” as short-barrel rifles, which he claims will force millions of American gun-owners to become felons “unless they submit to the NFA’s unconstitutional tax and registration scheme.”
Burlison said his bill would stop the ATF from targeting law-abiding citizens for political reasons.
“The Repeal the NFA Act will strip the ATF of its authority to criminalize lawful gun owners and will undo nearly 90 years of assault on fundamental freedoms,” Burlison said. “I’m proud to stand with and support Americans nationwide as we take this issue head-on.”
Burlison’s office also announced to the press he had cosponsored legislation to abolish the ATF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.