A 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident at the Branson Convention Center over the weekend.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News attempted to speak with first responders and the General Manager of the Branson Convention Center, and all referred the matter to the city of Branson Communications Department, who did not release many details about the incident.
Here is the city’s statement:
An incident occurred around 2:00 pm Sunday, February 20, 2023, at the Branson Convention Center that involved a 10-year-old boy. Bystanders provided medical aid. Branson Police Department, Branson Fire Rescue, and the Taney County Ambulance District responded, continued first aid, and transported him to the hospital. It is our understanding he has been released from the hospital.
This incident will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal. Our thoughts are with the young man and his family as he recovers.
Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to follow the story pending the report from the State Fire Marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.