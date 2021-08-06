Attorneys for College of the Ozarks were in court again last week asking for the court to expedite the college’s lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing College of the Ozarks filed their opening brief Thursday, July 30, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit in a lawsuit seeking to halt a Biden administration directive. The college and its attorneys claim the directive would force the private Christian college to open up its sex-specific dorms and showers to members of the opposite sex, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted the ADF request to expedite the College of the Ozarks case.
The lawsuit, College of the Ozarks v. Biden, opposes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development directive and the executive order that requires entities covered by the Fair Housing Act to not “discriminate” based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The order was issued to all federal agencies and requires them to modify their policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, according to the press release.
“Private, faith-based colleges have the constitutionally protected freedom to separate males and females in dorm rooms, showers, and lockers, and until recently, that common sense policy has been widely accepted and respected,” ADF Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake said in the release. “President Biden’s directive is targeting religious schools, organizations, and churches simply because of their beliefs about marriage and biological sex. We are pleased the 8th Circuit granted our request to expedite this case, which has important ramifications for College of the Ozarks and others who seek to freely operate according to their faith tradition and beliefs.”
The lawsuit explains the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, which confirms that “sex” means biological sex. The suit also argues that the directive exceeds the administration’s authority and violates the constitutionally protected freedom of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs.
The opening brief from the lawsuit states, “The government’s Directive jeopardizes the College’s speech, its biologically separate dorms, and the students who live there—all without public notice and comment, or any consideration of religious exemptions, statutory authority, or free speech…,” states the lawsuit’s opening brief. “The College faces a credible threat of enforcement because the directive repeatedly mandates ‘full enforcement,’ laments that full enforcement of its new legal standard has never yet occurred, and says nothing about religious or free-speech protections. This threat forces the College to choose between harming its students and violating its religious beliefs, or risking massive fines, investigatory burdens, lawsuits, and criminal penalties.”
This appeal concerns the college’s request for a preliminary injunction order that would halt enforcement of the HUD directive while the lawsuit moves forward.
