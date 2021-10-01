One of the Branson area’s few options for affordable transportation has announced it will be shutting down.
The owner of The Branson Loop, Levine Cunningham, announced on social media the company was ceasing operations on Sept. 28. The Branson Loop, which had been serving the area for about seven years, was forced to close by a number of reasons including a rise in local crime.
“We are saddened to say with a lack of workers, rising expenses, and the high desire for people to steal catalytic converters off of our vehicles making them undrivable while they are waiting to be replaced and the high cost of replacing them every other week,” Cunningham posted on Facebook.
Cunningham told Branson Tri-Lakes News the catalytic converter thefts happened multiple times to the same vehicles in his fleet. He said because muffler shops in the area don’t carry the converters they need in stock, they all have to be special ordered, increasing cost and downtime.
“All our vehicles are on their second, and I have one on its third catalytic converter,” Cunningham said. “I had two more stolen this weekend and it’s gotten to the point where I’m just done.”
Cunningham said one of the thefts took place while he had the vehicle in for repair at a Branson shop.
“It was in for some tie-rods, and the thieves literally came in and cut the converter off,” Cunningham said. “I’ve had stuff stolen at our offices and I’ve had stuff stolen around Branson.”
Cunningham said police told him part of the problem they are facing is many converters look the same, and without the criminals admitting the thefts, there’s not much officers can do.
“They have to give a confession saying they stole catalytic converters from your vehicle or from your property before they can prosecute them,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said another factor in the closure is when his vehicles could not be used because of the thefts, he would lose clients, and have to cancel scheduled events.
“My vehicles are down for a week at a time waiting to get repaired,” Cunningham said. “I’m losing money because I can’t use the vehicle, and then it’s $1,000 to get it fixed. Now I can’t do bus groups or whatever we have to do with those vehicles. If we already have groups we have to cancel on, we get bad reviews because of it. It’s just a chain reaction.
“It’s not just solely the cost, it’s the trickle of costs which goes with it.”
Branson Loop had provided rides in the area for a $15-20 rate including trips to Branson Airport. Cunningham said he feels he’s letting the community down because there are very few options for affordable transportation in the region.
“I feel like I failed the community,” he said. “We don’t have reliable transportation. You’re really out of luck finding transportation in this town.”
He said he thought about a non-profit transportation service, but the increased costs of gas, labor, and other parts of the business would make it very difficult to launch right now.
Cunningham said he plans to take a few weeks off and then “look for a new career path.”
