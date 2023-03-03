Planning and cooperation were key pieces for local law enforcement when a notorious biker club rolled into Branson over the Feb. 26 weekend.
The Pagans Motorcycle Club, considered one of the 1% clubs, had multiple members roll into town both on bikes and on motorcycles. The 1% designation for the club (possibly shown on a patch sewn to the biker’s jacket) indicates law enforcement and other bike groups see them as possibly engaging in criminal behavior; the nickname comes from a 1947 statement by the American Motorcycle Association stating “99% of the motorcycling public are law-abiding; there are 1% who are not.”
Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said his department had been preparing for the club’s arrival, and he had reached out to law enforcement partners around the region to have extra officers and the S.W.A.T. team ready to respond if an incident were to take place.
“Keeping the arrival of the gang quiet was a key piece to avoiding the possibility of a major incident,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said one of the biggest concerns of area law enforcement would be the arrival in town of a rival gang or a gang who is affiliated with a rival gang. The probability of a violent confrontation or encounter would have exponentially increased with the arrival of a second gang. The lack of publicity until Thursday evening of the Pagan MC’s arrival helped law enforcement because it was much less likely a rival gang would have time to either travel to Branson or coordinate a response with an affiliated gang.
Postings on social media of law enforcement officers at various places within the city, were putting officers in danger because it allowed the Pagans to know where officers were located, also allowed the law enforcement agencies to let the club know local officers were taking their presence seriously and would be ready to respond in the event of trouble.
“We called in our officers who had been scheduled for the weekend off to come in as additional support,” Schmitt said. “This way there was no disruption to our regular police operations and patrols despite the increased concerns.”
Schmitt said there were no incidents at the location where the club members were staying, and they had a few arrests as a result of moving violations and warrant checks.
The city’s new license plate reader system, which was rushed into operation by Flock after the Branson PD informed them of the impending arrival of the club, resulted in officers stopping a stolen car and the arrest of three high-ranking club members from the East Coast. In another traffic stop, a member was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and because the other members in the car were incapable of driving the vehicle, it had to be towed by law enforcement.
Schmitt was thankful for regional partners for their help over the weekend and for the lack of serious incidents.
