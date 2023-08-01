A Taneyville man is facing charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a woman.
Wesley David Essary is facing one count of First Degree Sexual Abuse - Aggravated Sexual Offense, and Second Degree Domestic Assault. The abuse charge is a class B felony, meaning a sentence of five to 15 years upon conviction, while the domestic assault is a class D felony, meaning a sentence of up to seven years upon conviction.
According to court documents, a Taney County Deputy responded to a call for a domestic assault in Forsyth with the Forsyth Police Department. The caller claimed she had been assaulted by a man who had knives, and had threatened to kill her and her dog.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, he found the victim covered in dirt with small cuts and dried blood. She also had a swollen face on her left side.
She told the deputy her assailant had grabbed her and choked her when she attempted to walk away from the residence. When she fell to the ground, the man punched her in the face. As she attempted to get him off her, he then put her in a chokehold until she passed out.
She said she remembered the man dragging her into the house, resulting in scrapes on her knees. When she regained consciousness, she found her attacker had tied her ankle to the bed, and he had removed the clothing below her waist. He then committed a sexual act upon her as she was restrained.
The victim was taken to Cox Hospital for treatment.
After Essary was located by police and arrested, and after being read his Miranda rights, he admitted he had hit the victim. He completed a sworn statement where he wrote he “hit her” and “held her down by the throat.”
Essary’s next scheduled court appearance is Thursday, Aug. 3, in Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell’s courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.