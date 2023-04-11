The municipal election season may have just closed for 2023, but by 2024’s election season the Village of Bull Creek may have returned to having the hairiest mayor in the Ozarks.
The village mourned last fall when Dexter, a golden retriever who was the seizure response and alert service animal to Village Clerk Aaron Durso, suddenly died on Oct. 21. Dexter had been named the village’s “honorary mayor” and would go around with Durso to community events to bring smiles to the residents along with helping his handler.
“People would come in just to see him, and they’d make a point to pet him when they’d pay their bills,” Durso told Branson Tri-Lakes News in October. “If they had a bad day, they’d come in just to spend time with him. When we’d drive around on the golf cart people would have us stop to pet him.”
Durso said at the time of Dexter’s death it could take a year or more for him to get a new service animal because of the length of the national waiting list.
He ended up getting a new dog in December, through the help of his community, and a family member’s connection to a dog trainer in New York. Now Durso spends his time working in the office, listening to the sounds of Brody chomping away on a chew toy.
“I went to upstate New York on Dec. 30, to get him,” Durso said. “Winschelhaus Dog Training had heard about my situation because my daughter has a german shepherd she had taken there to train. She was pretty upset when Dexter passed away, and the owner asked her how I was doing and what I was going to do. And he tells her ‘Hey, we have this dog we’re training, let’s touch base.’
“Brody was initially going to be a police dog, but they did the public access training and the department pulled out. So we went up there and trained for four days to see if it was a good fit, we clicked really well, and we came home.”
Durso said after Dexter died and he started the process of obtaining Brody, he found there was help in providing needed funds coming from multiple sources.
“The board of trustees made a generous donation,” Durso said. “They were so supportive after Dexter passed away, and they stepped up right away with a donation toward the dog. That was a shot in the arm because it’s a daunting task being new to the area and then having to raise a lot of funds.”
He said another blessing came from the dog trainer.
“He said when I came up if I got along with the dog he was mine,” Durso said. “Even if I didn’t have the funds, if the dog and I clicked, he would be coming home with me.”
Durso returned to find other community members were raising funds to help him, including the Bull Creek RV Park, who raised over $3,000. Other groups who helped the funding for Brody included: First Community Bank of the Ozarks, Vandernet Technology Services, Decker and Degood, Core and Main, The River church and JP Mascaro and Sons.
“I feel really grateful and really blessed by everyone who donated and I can’t thank them enough,” Durso said.
He said the response of the community helped him overcome some of the grief of losing Dexter.
“If I didn’t have the support of the board and people here, I might not have gotten through it,” Durso said. “It gave me the encouragement to do OK. My church helped a lot too.”
So, will Brody become the next honorary mayor of Bull Creek?
“I don’t know yet,” Durso said. “I know he’s been meeting everyone and he’s eager to get out and go places, so it’s possible we may have a new honorary mayor in the near future.”
