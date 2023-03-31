It wasn’t a bird or plane, but it was a helicopter that helped make a little bit of Ozarks history on Wednesday, March 29, on Table Rock Lake.
Bob Faulk, owner of the boat “Falcon’s Nest,” decided he wanted to put his boat to the test. When he obtained the houseboat, it was designed to be able to land a helicopter on top of it.
“As far as I could find, nobody has ever landed a helicopter on a houseboat on Table Rock Lake,” Faulk said.
Faulk decided when he was looking into selling the boat, he wanted to actually see if the boat could handle a helicopter landing while on the lake.
“So I was having dinner with some Haygoods,” Faulk said. “They told me they knew a guy.”
So the Haygoods contacted the folks who run Chopper Charter on 76 Strip in Branson and they agreed to be a part of the experiment.
Around dusk, the boat made its way out of Table Rock Marina and into a nearby cove to await the helicopter’s arrival. The chopper then arrived and circled around before approaching the boat from the north.
All 2200 pounds of Robinson R-66 Turbine helicopter, pilot, passengers, and fuel made a successful landing.
“I’m very thankful for everyone who helped make this possible,” Faulk said.
