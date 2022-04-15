Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has re-filed criminal charges against three former Ride the Ducks employees in the sinking of Stretch Duck 7 in Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018. The sinking of the duck boat resulted in the deaths of 17 people, making it one of the nation’s deadliest boating accidents.
Initial charges against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two of his supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell, were dismissed by Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship on April 5.
Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch has refiled all 63 charges, including 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter against the trio, and 12 additional charges of first degree endangering the welfare of a child, death of a child, against McKee.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement saying it’s all about justice.
“As I’ve said previously, my office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people that were tragically killed in 2018,” Schmitt said. “That’s why we re-filed the charges in this case.”
The case will not be re-heard by Judge Blankenship, but a new judge had not been assigned to the case by the Circuit Judge as of press time.
Judge Blankenship, in his ruling, said the state did not establish probable cause the defendants “committed felony offenses as charged in its complaint.” The judge said there was no “mens rea”, which means intent to commit the crime or “acted knowingly” in endangering the lives of the children on the boat.
Defense attorneys presented a forensic meteorologist who showed data proving the staff at Ride The Ducks had no way of knowing about the gust front which preceded the storm and struck the lake on the day of the tragedy.
While the judge expressed “sadness for the needless loss of life,” he said he was bound by Missouri law to dismiss all charges.
J.R. Hobbs, the lead attorney for the defense, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was disappointed to see the attorney general’s action.
“We’re disappointed the Missouri Attorney General’s office has refiled these same charges after an extensive preliminary hearing, arguments, briefing, and a decision to dismiss made by the trial judge,” Hobbs said. “The defendant will be prepared to enter a not guilty plea and raise all appropriate arguments and the appropriate time.”
Preliminary court appearances have not been scheduled as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.