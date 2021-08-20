The Taney County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people following a drug bust on the Branson 76 Strip.
Court documents say Lamira Lamonte Costner, 23, and Dysis Ahcy Jackson, 21, of Michigan, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Quality Inn, located at 2834 West 76 Country Blvd., Branson.
Both have been charged with Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid, a class C felony. If convicted, they could face 3 to 10 years in prison.
The probable cause statements for both men say deputies entered room No. 313 at the Quality Inn around 10:08 a.m. and found the two suspects.
A search of the room found two bags containing a tan powder. The powder was tested and found to be heroin. A bag of marijuana was found in the same area as the heroin, along with a digital scale, and several plastic bags with the corners cut out.
Deputies stated in the documents the bags were consistent with the packaging for illegal drugs for sale.
Costner was holding a large amount of cash when the deputies made entry into the room, and a second cache of cash was found in a black wallet next to Jackson.
Both men are being held without bond in the Taney County Jail, as arresting officers believe they are flight risks because they are out of state residents.
Neither Costner or Jackson have attorneys listed on Missouri Casenet. Hearings have not been scheduled on Casenet as of press time.
Choice Hotels would not comment on the arrest, telling Branson Tri-Lakes News “all the hotels in our system are independently owned and operated.”
The Branson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the raid.
