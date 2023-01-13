A book series featuring a fictional Ozarks detective, which has novels taking place from Hannibal, Missouri to Branson, has a new book set in Reeds Spring.
The Ozarks based detective, Booger McClain, is the brainchild of author Alan Brown, a St. Louis resident who attended the College of the Ozarks in the 1970s. Alan Brown wrote the first in the series, ‘Children of the Carnival’ after he turned 60. He found a love of writing and enlisted the help of his son Brian, a Springfield native who now resides in St. Louis, to craft several of the subsequent novels in the McClain series.
Brian, who spent several years writing as a journalist in Springfield, said he and his father started the second book during the beginning of the COVID pandemic as their business slowed.
“Dad wrote his first book, I think, in 2016. He had really gotten into writing. It took him a year and a half to write his first book. After that he had gotten the writing fever, so to speak, and was writing a book like once every three or four months. I had read some of it, and he was someone who had really good story ideas, but not a lot of practice or experience writing,” Brian said. “When I moved to St. Louis to help him with his small marketing firm we would talk about writing and stuff. We talked about the ideas and about developing stories and, and all of that. Writing fiction was his thing. Until 2020, that’s how we started writing together. In 2020, that’s when the world fell apart and with COVID everything had dried our business up overnight. I felt like the world had changed and we were sitting around at work and didn’t quite know what to do with ourselves. We knew that our business would come back and we just had to sort of wait out the storm.”
Brian said his dad told him about wanting to continue the Booger McClain character in a series of books based in the Ozarks. The first book they decided to write together, which is the second in the series, was loosely inspired by an event which happened when Alan was attending C of O in the ‘70s.
“He had told me about this detective series that he really wanted to start writing and specifically, he wanted to write about this experience that he had when he went to College of the Ozarks, back in 1973. And that’s really what kicked things off,” Brian said. “When he was there two male bodies were found on the campus of College of the Ozarks in Lake Honor, which is just a pond in the middle of the campus. They weren’t students and dad said they had clogged up the filter. It was a buzz around campus, like who were these kids? Where did they come from? What had happened? Not long after that, my dad’s dad passed away, and my dad decided to drop out of College of the Ozarks and move back up to the Kansas City area. And when he did, he decided he really wanted to find out what happened to those two young men at College of the Ozarks. He met up with a detective who was working with one of the families and he interviewed him. He got a lot of information and ended up writing this long article that was published in his college newspaper at Missouri Western at the time. After that it went nowhere, but that story of what happened to those two young men always stayed with him. It was something he had thought he’d love to write a book about someday.”
Brian said he and his dad sat down in 2020 and began writing ‘Lake Honor’ as the second book in the series.
“With our business shut down we didn’t have much to do. Dad asked me to help him write the book. Dad had already written one book with his Ozarks detective, who is based off of the detective he had interviewed back in 1974. Dad said, ‘Look, it’s gnawing at me that I want to write a book about what happened to those two boys.’ We started looking for information on what had happened at the time and really couldn’t find very much. We couldn’t even find his article. So I said, ‘Let’s just continue the series and make it completely fiction. That is what we did.”
Since their first collaboration, Brian said he and his dad have written several more books following the adventures of Booger McClain, including book three in the series a fictional novelization of the Springfield Three case, ‘Gone in the Night’, which has become their most well known and recognized book.
“When we finished the first book, he immediately wanted to go into doing a book on a really well known case from the Ozarks and that was the three missing women from Springfield,” Brian said. “I didn’t want to have anything to do with that because I’m a former reporter. I was in Springfield at the time just finished my junior year when the girls had disappeared. I knew how many people cared about that case and I didn’t want to treat that lightly. But then the more we got to talking about it. I thought that there was a really interesting opportunity with that book, to where we do the research. We researched the case thoroughly. And we almost treat the case like its own character. So, all of the facts in that book are absolutely facts. The facts of the case are things that anybody can look up themselves. We wrote it as a narrative of me interviewing our Ozarks detective, who’s going to try to solve it. It’s kind of a really hard book to explain to some degree. But luckily, I think the readers have really gotten it. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about that book. The book, ultimately, I think, has a really good heart. It was really, really important to me that we treated the case with respect and, you know, we treated all the people involved with a lot of respect.”
The father and son paired up to write a few more Booger McClain mysteries including: book five in the series ‘Shadow Valley’ ‘Mirrors in the Shadows’ and book seven ‘Shadow Valley.’ Alan wrote a few books for the series on his own including: Book four in the series, ‘The Dark Edge of Heaven’ and book six in the series ‘Darkness After Midnight’.
The pair joined together once again to write the eighth book in the McClain Mystery Series. ‘The Director’ is a fictional novel based on a funeral director who resides in Reeds Spring. The book centers around the detective who has been hired by a funeral director to catch a cheating husband. When a murder takes place during the investigation the detective must solve the case at his own peril.
Brian said they chose Reeds Spring as the setting because his mom is from the area and they know it well. He said the Ozarks lends itself well to the mystery series because of its own mystery and intriguing history.
“All of the books in the series take place in the Ozarks. The first one was in a fictional town set in the Ozarks, but every one after that is taking place in a real location in the Ozarks,” Brian said. “We want it to feel real. We really like this character and we want him to go to real places that people recognize in the Ozarks. The Ozarks is the perfect place for a mystery thriller location. Because of its beauty, its rolling hills, its backwoods, its reputation. regionally and in the nation as being a place that’s already got some mysteries surrounding it,” Brian said. “People outside of the Ozarks have their own ideas about what the Ozarks are but we want to show a side of the Ozarks through a mystery.”
Brian said there is no plan to stop writing the McClain Mysteries Series anytime soon.
“My dad used to be a marathon runner. He would usually run a marathon once a year or something like that. And over his adult life ran 21 marathons. Then he started having a bunch of back problems and other health issues and couldn’t run anymore,” Brian said. “That’s when he picked up the pen and started writing. And after he wrote his first book and liked it, he set a goal for himself. He wants to write 21 books to match the 21 marathons.”
To find out more about Alan and Brian Brown visit ‘Alan and Brian Brown Write Stuff’ on Facebook.
The McClain Mysteries Series can be purchased on Amazon or on Barnes and Noble website.
