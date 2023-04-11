The Taney County Health Department has remained one of only eight health departments in the state of Missouri to be accredited.
The Public Health Accreditation Board accredited the TCHD for the ninth time since 2015. The honor indicates the PHAB believes the health department has continued to “evolve, advance, and continue to improve” the health of residents of Taney County.
“We are so pleased to be recognized again by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement in public health,” TCHD Director Lisa Marshall said in a statement. “We hope this announcement will reassure our community, partner organizations, funders, and elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community.”
The other accredited departments in Missouri are the health departments for the city and county of St. Louis; Kansas City, Clay County, Columbia/Boone County, and Springfield-Greene County.
