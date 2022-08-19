The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media.
The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
Items such as the name of their school, their age, their teacher’s name and the grade they teach, biographical information like height or weight, and personal information which could be used to harm the family (such as passwords for online accounts.)
Officers recommend if you have a photo of your child you wish to share online to take the time to blur or cross out any identifying information.
