Cox Medical Center Branson announced they are building a new super clinic to combine two locations in Branson, while still expanding for additional services.
The healthcare company announced a groundbreaking event on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m., for a new 30,000 square foot facility which will be located on a 26 acre campus west of the Branson RecPlex on Branson Hills Parkway.
“It’s exciting to see the investment CoxHealth is making in our growing community with a state of the art super clinic,” Cox Branson President William Mahoney said. “The physician-staffed Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Making sure patients have the right care at the right time is part of our vision to be the best for those who need us.”
The new facility will combine two clinics currently on Highway 248 in Branson and add additional space for four new family practice providers. The Urgent Care in the Outpatient Center will continue to remain open, expanding the Urgent Care option for Cox patients in the city.
CoxHealth noted the increase in demand for same-day doctor’s appointments and they feel the new clinic will assist the 15-member primary care team in providing additional service.
The anticipated completion for the new super clinic is spring 2024.
