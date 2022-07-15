The city of Branson names a day of honor for Branson entertainer Dino Kartsonakis.
Mayor Larry Milton read a proclamation during the Tuesday, July 12, Board of Aldermen meeting declaring July 24, 2022 will be “Dino Kartsonakis Day” in the city of Branson. The day of honor is being held on the same day as Dino’s 80th birthday celebration event at the Mansion Theatre.
Milton lauded Kartsonakis for his work in Christian music, including winning a Grammy award in 1999 for his work in the film The Apostle, winning two Instrumental Album of the Year Dove awards and six Instrumentalist of the Year Dove awards from the Gospel Music Association.
“Dino became known as the Christian Liberace to the American Press and carried this moniker with him to Branson,” Milton said. “As Dino performed in Branson for many years he continued to have a strong relationship with the faith community.”
Milton also spoke about Kartsonakis’ and his wife being “local fixtures” and Dino’s Famous 24 Karrot Cakes bringing tourists to the Branson area.
“I’ve played the piano all my life, since I was 3 years old, and now people stop me on the street and say ‘I love your carrot cake’,” Kartsonakis joked as he received the proclamation. “Something’s wrong with that picture.”
He then spoke about his experience in Branson.
“Branson’s been a great place for us,” Dino said. “We have enjoyed this place, it’s been a haven of rest for a lot of us, and many ministries came through here. On the very first day I brought TBN here and it went all around the world.”
He mentioned his 80th birthday celebration at the Mansion Theater, taking place on Sunday July 24 at 7 p.m., with free admission for the public. (More information about the celebration can be found on Page 1B.)
