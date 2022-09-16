The faculty and staff of Cedar Ridge Elementary are hoping to get students and parents off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year.
The school hosted School Success Night, where parents were able to get a view of the daily school routine for their students. Principal Dr. Michelle Collins and Assistant Principal Dr. Kendra Scott worked with school counselors and teachers to give a “snapshot” of what a student will be learning in their classrooms.
“We are thankful for the partnership our school families provide as we all work together to create a successful school year,” Branson Public Schools said in a statement.
Every family attending the event received a “school success bag” which contained learning tools parents can use on-the-go or at home to help support students during the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.