Each month, Reeds Spring Middle School honors two seventh-graders and two eighth-graders who make the school a better place. Staff members nominate and then vote for the students. Reeds Spring Middle School September’s seventh-grade Students of the Month were Dane Thierbach and Grace Chastain (top left ro right). September’s eighth-grade Students of the Month were Landon Munhollon and Cassie Waters (bottom left to right).