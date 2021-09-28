RSMS Students of Month September 2021.jpg

Each month, Reeds Spring Middle School honors two seventh-graders and two eighth-graders who make the school a better place. Staff members nominate and then vote for the students. Reeds Spring Middle School September’s seventh-grade Students of the Month were Dane Thierbach and Grace Chastain (top left ro right). September’s eighth-grade Students of the Month were Landon Munhollon and Cassie Waters (bottom left to right).

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

