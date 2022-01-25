Marshall Howden credits his passion for the city of Branson as a driving factor for another run at elected office within the city.
“I’m not just running for myself as I believe I proved last year by pulling out of last year’s race, but instead for the betterment of Branson,” Howden told the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If I didn’t have the passion for the issues I have, I wouldn’t keep going.”
April 2022 will mark the third time Howden has been on the ballot for the Branson Ward I Alderman race, and the third time he has run against incumbent Alderman Bill Skains. This election will be the first without a third candidate in the race.
While many people would be deterred by losing multiple elections in a row, Howden finds Branson an easy place to get back up and jump into the race.
“The passion comes from this place, as you know I’m a big supporter of the live music industry, which comes from the family legacy, I’m continuing in this community,” Howden said. “My grandfather is a Country Music Hall of Fame singer [Mel Tillis] and I look at Branson as a place which keeps our family’s country music legacy alive.
“As I moved on, I realized this community is truly led by what I call the establishment old guard, and I’m a fighter. I recognize it in other people. So when I saw someone like Mayor Milton, Alderman Kevin McConnell in the past, and I truly understood where they were coming from, it gave me motivation. It made me realize it’s not just the establishment running things, but small business owners, people who are passionate about what they stand for. Pro-freedom. Liberty. Free market. Pro-business. When I see progress being made on them, I can’t stop.”
After the April election, Mayor Larry Milton appointed Howden as the Mayor’s “Ambassador to the Shows.” Howden has worked with the mayor on special days saluting leaders who helped mold the city’s entertainment scene.
“It’s a new position which Mayor Milton created,” Howden said. “This is the best way to look at it. As opposed to thinking Mayor Milton directs me to go do things within the show industry, I go out to the show industry and they report to me on the health of the industry and I bring it back to Mayor Milton. It’s a citizen driven approach.
“The symbolic things we’ve done, days of remembrance we’ve done, are things the mayor and I have had a vision for years now. We work together. I would say it’s my initial idea, but we work together. We ask how we’re going to implement this, number one, and who are we going to honor?”
Howden said part of the issues which the city is facing with promotion to tourists is there are two parts to it and one side is often neglected. He said the marketing money spent every year through the Branson Chamber of Commerce is important, but the city’s messaging is just as vital.
“In the early ‘90s they did a piece on 60 Minutes on CBS which called Branson ‘The Live Entertainment Capital of the United States,” Howden said. “It’s a far cry from a few years ago when the theater league went in front of city hall to ask for a blue ribbon committee to review marketing. The News-Leader characterized the situation as a rift between the shows and city hall. What a night and day difference of messaging we’re sending out there, which has nothing to do with the actual marketing dollars.”
Howden said while bigger name “stars” can help the town, and an “anchor” artist, he feels there’s more the entertainment industry needs than marketing.
“What our entertainment industry needs is the solid foundation of the incredibly talented people who are here,” Howden said. “The Hughes Family, Doug Gabriel, Clay Cooper, people who are “Branson Famous” as the term goes. However, the veneer of a great star can really help. But I say both of them work together. You can’t have one without the other.
“Some of the biggest names that ever came to Branson, the Willie Nelsons, and Johnny Cash, they didn’t last as long as people like my grandfather who may have been the 1-B Tier in the grand scheme of the history of country music but they made Branson their home. Andy Williams was probably the biggest star to make it long term here, but he too made Branson his home.”
Howden says Branson needs to really lean into the arts economy as it moves into the future.
“Human capital in the future is going to have to be defined by the arts,” Howden said. “What previous generations accomplished with a plow and axe, future generations will have to accomplish with pen, paint and lyrics. That’s the idea of the arts economy.
“Places which are known for the arts like theatre in New York, film in Los Angeles, music production in Nashville, live shows in Branson, we have to hold on to it. There are other communities around this country which want our mantle. Look at Georgia. You see at the end of television shows and movies there’s a Georgia peach because they’re producing entertainment there. If we’re not careful, someone will try to take Branson’s place.”
When asked about affordable housing for the working class in Branson, Howden acknowledged the challenges which lower-income residents can face.
“It is absolutely true for the people I went to school with, it’s hard to make a living in Branson unless you’re in the timeshare industry or real estate. I understand that. But I’ve served on Planning and Zoning since the middle of 2018. I’m for creating strategic places which these affordable housing projects need to go.
“There’s two ways we can quantify this: you can say affordable housing or low-income housing. In some ways, there’s differences. I’m concerned with placing some of the ones which fall into the categories of low-income housing right in the middle of our entertainment district, or right off the strip. That’s the first category.
“The second category, which makes it a little bit complicated because we don’t have good public transportation in this community, is they need to be within walking distance of the jobs. This would make me skeptical of the construction on Fall Creek. There’s no way those people can walk to work and there’s no public transportation which can pick them up there.
“The affordable housing projects I am happy with are the ones which have taken place in downtown Branson. I think downtown Branson is a perfect blend of those two aspects. You’re within walking distance of many job opportunities, and downtown is part of the ‘front porch’ of Branson. It’s not quite the Highway 76 strip which we want to keep pristine. The one near city hall is a very promising project. We need to be strategic about where we place these and how they’re going to impact the health of Branson.”
Howden also acknowledged the housing issue is intertwined in many ways with the crime issues facing Branson.
“No one needs to be living in a hotel. Straight up,” Howden said. “The lowest I’ve seen a daily rate on this hotel in this community is $30 a day. That’s $900 a month. You can get a two bedroom apartment for $800 a month. My concern is a lot of people choose the route of the extended stay hotel is the way they make their money. I’m not casting aspersions, it’s just they can’t afford the first and last month’s rent.”
He points to drugs as a factor.
“Let’s not beat around the bush, drugs are a big part of this issue,” he said. “The last thing we can be is a magnet. Magnet is a term they talk about in the immigration discussion on the national level. We can’t have magnets like drug rehabilitation facilities in Branson. We are not a Springfield. We are not a St. Louis, which has the city resources to take on individuals who come to this community seeking help, and again, we are a forgiving, Judeo-Christian place, but at the same time you have to have the infrastructure if you’re going to take on the issue and we simply don’t have it.
“So I’m concerned when some of the drug rehab facilities in our community say ‘they have one of the highest success percentages of any of these types of facilities and this is about 20% to 30%. That means 70% are going to fail out and remain in this community.”
Howden said working with local organizations who are having an impact on the homeless, like House of Hope, is a key to “compassionately” dealing with the drugs and homelessness issues facing Branson.
“It’s difficult when we want to put our best face to the tourist,” Howden said. “We talk about the shows and every industry being important. The old adage used to be the “whole town’s the show.” When you see panhandling, when you see homelessness, when you see people unhoused because they failed out of the drug rehabilitation centers, it’s the worst face we can put on Branson.”
Howden took issue with one part of the Board of Alderman meetings regarding treatment of Branson’s police department and public safety departments.
“I’m going to be up front and honest. When the departments go in front of city hall, I really have a lot of heartache that they need to be praised. I think they need to be held accountable. If they earned the praise, give them the praise. That’s where an employee of the month award should be given out. It’s not the Board of Alderman’s job to sit there and laud them, that’s what they need, to be emotionally driven. It’s a job. They are to be held accountable. I think our police do a great job. The problem is in that sector they’re understaffed.”
Howden acknowledged when he first ran for mayor in 2017, he wasn’t ready for the job, but his work with city boards and as the Mayor’s ambassador have helped him grow significantly as a civic leader.
“You know what? I wasn’t [ready,]” he said. “I maybe wouldn’t have known it until the last few years. I’ll give you an example. There are things Mayor Milton has done where I think he was more ready. It was part of my decision last year as well. I felt I was ready last year, but the best person for the job won.
“I feel there are a lot of things I could have done in 2017 because the mayor in the constitution of Missouri is considered a weak mayor. In a lot of ways, the mayor is a figurehead. I feel like I would have thrived in the position because of it. I hope citizens can see the humility in the upfront answer I’ve given here.”
Howden added social media can cause “groupthink” and divide society in ways which causes ongoing problems and puts misinformation to serious discussions.
“I’d say watch out for the groupthink of the same family or the same people running this community and not being held accountable,” Howden said. “If young people, who may not vote the same way nationally as I would, if they understood the way this town has been run for generations by the good old boys network, they might be open to some of the changes I’m interested in making.
“It’s one of the reasons I was comfortable with Mayor Milton. I never dropped out of a race before. I’d always gone to the very end. And people ask if it’s a tough decision and it was a tough decision. But I saw in Mayor Milton he was a fighter and I only support fighters. You have to fight for your community.”
Howden also took umbrage with people who think he will be a “puppet” of Mayor Larry Milton if elected.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there were areas where the Mayor and I would vote differently,” Howden said. “It’s why we have a good relationship. A mediocre one is one where you walk on eggshells and you can’t discuss issues. There are a number of issues where I’m my own man.
“It’s been a frustrating thing I’ve had to deal with: people casting aspersions. I don’t know how many times people have said ‘you’re a puppet of this one, you’re a puppet of that one.” Well, how many puppet masters do I have? How can I be a puppet of someone who just ran for office two years ago, when I ran for office five years ago? It’s lazy, it’s a way people can degrade me.”
Howden also said if elected he would support efforts to keep Branson area businesses open all year to create a 12-month economy, but not at the expense of tourist efforts which he says is the city’s biggest income factor.
